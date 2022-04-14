With The Rise In COVID Cases, Should Children Be Forced To Wear Masks In School?

Children who spent the last two years indoors due to COVID-19 have slowly started going to school again in the past few weeks.

At the same time, the scorching heatwaves across the country have reached dangerous levels.

April 2022 witnessed temperatures in the 40-45 C range, like the weather in May-June. This has led to an increase in cases of heatstroke and other diseases in both adults and children.

Children attending school have to deal with scorching heat and wearing masks to protect from COVID-19.

This raises the question. Is it good for children to wear masks for hours in this terrible heat? Doesn't wearing a mask soaked in sweat invite further disease?