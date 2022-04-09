COVID Precautionary Dose for 18+ From 10 Apr: How to Register? What's the Cost?

With the number of COVID-19 cases in India on a steady decline, since the waning of the third wave, the Centre has announced the expansion of the vaccination programme by making precautionary doses available to all aged 18 and above from Sunday, 10 April.

"Those who are 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) one might seek ahead of taking the precautionary shot.