Student & Teacher of Delhi School Test COVID-19 Positive, Classmates Sent Home

After a student and a teacher of a private school in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, classmates of the student were asked to go home on Friday, 14 April.
This comes even as schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have reported a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases recently.
Four schools from the two places suspended physical classes after over 23 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday, 13 April, NDTV reported.
Responding to the development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena said that the state government is closely tracking the situation at the school.
Speaking to reporters, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, said that there was no need to worry as there has been no hospitalisation.
Delhi has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent times. On Wednesday, 13 April, as many as 299 cases were reported in the national capital, which was a nearly 50 percent rise since Tuesday, when 202 cases were reported.
Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in a recent press event called on Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Mizoram to keep a close watch on their caseload and to take necessary measures to curb a spike in COVID cases.
According to Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,007 cases in the past 24 hours. While the country's daily positivity rate is 0.23 percent, it has 11,058 active cases currently.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
