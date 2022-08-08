As COVID Cases Rise, Centre Asks States To Comply With Revised COVID Guidelines

The Health Ministry issued an advisory to seven states to increase COVID testing, promote COVID safety practices, and speed up vaccination, on Sunday, 7 August after a sharp spike in infections.

Over 16,000 fresh COVID cases were reported from across the country in one day, as per the Health Ministry's data on Sunday.

A day prior, on Saturday, 6 August, the country reported over 18,000 fresh COVID-19 infections as well.

According to the Health Ministry's data, this has brought total active COVID cases to 1,35,500 with a total tally of COVID-19 infections just over 4,41,61,899.

The death toll now stands at 5,26,730.