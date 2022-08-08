As COVID Cases Rise, Centre Asks States To Comply With Revised COVID Guidelines

According to the Health Ministry, 98 percent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 90 percent have been fully vaccinated.
(Photo: iStock)
The Health Ministry issued an advisory to seven states to increase COVID testing, promote COVID safety practices, and speed up vaccination, on Sunday, 7 August after a sharp spike in infections.
Over 16,000 fresh COVID cases were reported from across the country in one day, as per the Health Ministry's data on Sunday.
A day prior, on Saturday, 6 August, the country reported over 18,000 fresh COVID-19 infections as well.
According to the Health Ministry's data, this has brought total active COVID cases to 1,35,500 with a total tally of COVID-19 infections just over 4,41,61,899.
The death toll now stands at 5,26,730.
The Health Ministry added that India's present recovery rate stands at 98.5 percent with cumulative recoveries crossing 4.34 crore.
The letter from the Health Ministry, addressed to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, asks the states to ensure adherence to the revised COVID-19 guidelines.
The notification also asks states to be extra cautious on account of a number of upcoming festivals and other possible gatherings including Independence day on 15 August.
India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August 2020 and 30 lakh on 23 August 2020.
This rose to 50 lakh on 16 September and crossed 60 lakh on 28 September 28.
Infections crossed four crores on 25 January 2022.
