COVID Update| New Omicron Subvariant Identified in Shanghai: What to Know

The China Center for Disease Prevention and Control recorded the first case of BA.5 in China in May in a man who had flown to Shanghai from Uganda.

Since then cases of COVID have been on the rise in the country even as the country continues to pursue its 'Zero COVID' policy.

The health authorities in China have not released any additional information about the subvariant except that it has been identified.

However, Yuan Zhengan, a member of Shanghai's expert advisory group on COVID prevention, said at the press briefing on Sunday that the BA.5 subvariant has been shown to be more transmissible and capable of circumventing past immune protection, reported Reuters.