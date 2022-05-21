First Case of BA.4 Omicron Variant Detected in India: What Is It?

BA.4 Omicron Variant: What to Know about it.
(Photo: iStock)
India's first case of BA.4 Omicron subvariant was identified in Hyderabad, according to reports quoting sources in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
According to the WHO, all subvariants collectively fall under the larger umbrella of the Omicron variant. This means that they shall be treated as variants of concern.
COVID cases in India have seen a slight dip after a few weeks of sporadic surges in some parts of the country. INSACOG has said that they will continue to monitor and look out for new variants through genome sequencing.
The BA.4 subvariant of Omicron was first detected in South Africa in January this year. Along with BA.5, it is said to be the driving forces behind South Africa's current COVID wave.
BA.4, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC), has changes in antigenic properties compared to BA.1 and BA.2, and is said to be more infectious than its predecessors.
WHO's COVID lead Maria Van Kerkhove also added that although BA.2 remains the dominant variant in most of these countries, BA.4 is likely to take over eventually.
One reason for this could be that they are able to circumvent immune protection like other Omicron subvariants.
So, vaccines or prior infection, even with the Omicron variant, will not guarantee immunity against BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
However, experts also reiterate that the vaccines continue to provide good protection against severe illness and deaths.
The WHO has emphasized that OVID variants are not done mutating just yet, and have asked governments to keep a close watch on new emerging variants.
