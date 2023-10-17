Common Symptoms Of Diabetes In Women

early signs of diabetes in women
(Image: iStock)
Diabetes is a condition in which the body either cannot produce enough insulin or cannot use the produced insulin properly. The first case of lack of insulin production is type 1 diabetes and improper use of insulin is type 2 diabetes. Both types result in too much glucose in the blood.
People suffering from prediabetes, diabetes, or other health conditions need to pay a little extra attention to their diet as a proper and balanced diet can help regulate blood sugar levels. Normal blood sugar levels are important to keep yourself healthy.
Here are a few symptoms that are seen only in diabetic females and these symptoms may turn into serious health conditions if not diabetes is not diagnosed.
1. Urinary tract infections- The infection develops when bacteria enter the urinary tract. The risk of UTI is higher in women who have diabetes. This happens mainly because hyperglycemia compromises the immune system. UTIs cause painful urination, a burning sensation during urination, and bloody or cloudy urine. There is a risk of kidney infection if these symptoms are ignored and not treated.
2. Diabetic neuropathy occurs when high blood sugar levels damage your nerve fibers. The damage triggers tingling and loss of feeling in different parts of the body, like hands, feet, and legs. Diabetic neuropathy also affects sensation in the vaginal area, which leads to symptoms like vaginal dryness.
3. Polycystic ovary syndrome occurs when a woman produces a high amount of androgens (male hormones) and has certain risk factors, such as a family history of PCOS. The main androgens involved in PCOS are testosterone and androstenedione. Symptoms include irregular periods, weight gain, acne, depression, and infertility.
4. Hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar levels, triggers the growth of fungus. The overgrowth of yeast caused by the Candida fungus results in vaginal or oral yeast infections. These common infections are also known as thrush. When the infection develops in the vaginal area, symptoms include vaginal itching, vaginal discharge, painful sex and soreness. Oral yeast infections often cause a white coating on the tongue and inside the mouth.
