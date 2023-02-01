Cigarettes to Be Costlier, But Will It Reduce Smoking? We Asked Doctors

In the Union Budget for 2023 on Wednesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 16 percent hike in customs duty on cigarettes – making them more expensive.

An immediate impact of this was that the stocks of ITC, Golden Tobacco, NTC Industries, VST Industries, and Godfrey Phillips India slumped in the Bombay Stock Exhange (BSE).

But will this have any real impact on ground? Is there a correlation between price and consumption of cigarette? FIT asked health experts.