Suffocation by Angithi Smoke: Why Is It Fatal? What Precautions Should You Take?

Burning coal brazier or angithi in a poorly ventilated room is suspected to be the cause of death of two people, whose bodies were found inside a club in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3 on Monday, 20 December. Two others in the same club were found unconscious and are undergoing treatment.

What happens to your body when angithi is burnt in a closed space? What precautions should you take while using a room heater?