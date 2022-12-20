Suffocation by Angithi Smoke: Why Is It Fatal? What Precautions Should You Take?

Burning coal-brazier or angithi in a room with poor ventilation is suspected to be the cause of the death of two people in a Gurugram club.
(Photo: iStock)
Burning coal brazier or angithi in a poorly ventilated room is suspected to be the cause of death of two people, whose bodies were found inside a club in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3 on Monday, 20 December. Two others in the same club were found unconscious and are undergoing treatment.
What happens to your body when angithi is burnt in a closed space? What precautions should you take while using a room heater?
Why is burning charcoal/angithi in a closed room dangerous?
Burning charcoal in any enclosed space, such as a camper or garage, or even a balcony with not enough ventilation, can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg.
What are some precautions to take while using a room heater?
According to the DFS Chief Garg, people should still be cautious while using an electronic room heater. Some precautions to follow are:
Keep a door or a window slightly open; this will increase ventilation.
Keep a bucket of water in the room; this will increase the supply of oxygen in the room.
What happens to the body when the oxygen supply is cut off?
When the oxygen supply is cut off, the person suffers from asphyxia.
"Asphyxia reduces oxygen supply to all parts of the body, including the brain, heart, and all vital structures. When the heart receives less blood supply, it is unable to pump enough blood to other tissues. That is why the heart stops, which is known as cardiac arrest in common parlance. So that is the cause of cardiac arrest in asphyxia," Dr Kayan Siodia, consultant, Interventional Cardiology, at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said.
What should you do if you are in a closed space with burning angithi?
According to Dr Siodia, the following steps need to be taken immediately, if you anticipate danger of suffocation.
First, try to find a way out.
Second, when such an incident happens, there is always panic, and when panic sets in, one's breathing, respiratory rate, and heart rate increase dramatically.
The important thing here is to stay calm so that one can make the most of whatever oxygen is available, rather than increase the breathing rate and heart rate.
How common is this?
While it is not very common in the national capital, these incidents do occur in the north Indian villages in winter, due to lack of awareness, Garg told The Quint. Past incidents include:
In January 2021, three members of a family, including two children, died of suffocation as they slept with a coal brazier (angithi) to keep themselves warm in a room at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district in UP.
In December 2020, A 38-year-old man and his wife died after they allegedly inhaled toxic smoke from an angithi in their room in southwest Delhi's Samalkha.
In December 2019, two children suffocated to death and four other members of their family were admitted to hospital in a serious condition, after they reportedly slept with a coal brazier.
