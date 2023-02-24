Chebula: What is it, Benefits & Risks For the Skin, When and How to Use it

Chebula may sound like a sexy, new ingredient that is being used many skincare companies but to be clear, terminalia chebula (also known as haritaki) is an ancient Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries. 'It is also known as the ‘King of Herbs’ and has various benefits. It can be used for both internal digestive and detoxification as well as external skin issues.

Chebula can be categorised as a very gentle herb, great for constipation and spring cleansing. It is also tridoshic ingredient, meaning it's good for all constitutions and helps balance all doshas. It has purifying and rejuvenating effect on the the skin and can be used cleaning wounds and boils or heal gum diseases.

Chebula is the fruit of the myrobalan plum tree that can be found in various parts of India and is usually dried and powdered use it for ayurvedic remedies. Let's know about it's role in skincare