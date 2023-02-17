Benefits of Consuming Different Types of Beans in Your Diet

Beans are the seeds that come from flowering plants in the Fabaceae family and are classified as legumes. Few beans grow in pods while few come from capsules that develop from flowers. Other legumes include peas, peanuts, and lentils and they are available dry, canned, or frozen.

They have different nutritional value as compared to green beans or wax beans. Beans contain amino acids, the protein building blocks that helps the body to heal and to make new tissues for bone, muscle, hair, skin, and blood. It is also rich in other nutrients that we will discuss later in detail.

There are many types of beans like dried beans that need cooking to make them tender enough to be able to eat. Then comes the canned and frozen beans that can be eaten after warming on the stove or in the microwave. Different types of beans include black beans, black eyed beans, Cannellini Beans, Chickpeas, Great Northern Beans, Kidney Beans, Lima Beans, Pinto Beans, etc