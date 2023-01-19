Ayurveda For Hair: Home Remedies for Stronger, Shinier Hair

Ayurveda is a world's renowned holistic healthcare branch that falls under the Indian traditional system of health care and it generally has no side effects on anyone's health. It is a natural way to look after yourself and the treatment or remedies are just using nature's gifts for us.

Now, when we talk about hair, it can show how healthy a person is from the inside. Nowadays, hair loss, premature greying, and baldness are one of the common problems. In an individual, the condition of the hair is a reflection of the complete constitution of his / her physical state.

In Ayurveda, diet and lifestyle play a major role that influence our body and health of our hair. Irregular or poor dietary habits, and vitamin or mineral deficiencies affect the quality of hair and result in problems like dandruff, early baldness, and premature graying.

Here are a few ayurvedic tips to keep your hair healthy.