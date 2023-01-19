Ayurveda For Hair: Home Remedies for Stronger, Shinier Hair

Tips to tackle hair problems with the help of Ayurveda.
(Photo: iStock)
is a world's renowned holistic healthcare branch that falls under the Indian traditional system of health care and it generally has no side effects on anyone's health. It is a natural way to look after yourself and the treatment or remedies are just using nature's gifts for us.
Now, when we talk about hair, it can show how healthy a person is from the inside. Nowadays, hair loss, premature greying, and baldness are one of the common problems. In an individual, the condition of the hair is a reflection of the complete constitution of his / her physical state.
In Ayurveda, diet and lifestyle play a major role that influence our body and health of our hair. Irregular or poor dietary habits, and vitamin or mineral deficiencies affect the quality of hair and result in problems like dandruff, early baldness, and premature graying.
Here are a few ayurvedic tips to keep your hair healthy.
1. Always keep your hair and scalp clean to prevent clogged hair follicles that can cause itching of the scalp. You a gentle shampoo to cleanse your hair. Excessive use of harsh shampoo can lead to drying of the scalp and damaged hair. Use lukewarm water to wash your hair, followed by a natural conditioner. Dry your hair naturally and trim them regularly to prevent split ends. Brushing helps stimulate oil-producing glands in the scalp that keep the hair healthy and glossy.
2. Eating proper food is important but other dietary habits like how you eat your food also affect your overall health. You must your food in a properly ventilated and quiet corner. Try doing nothing while you eat. Do not drink water during meals. You must drink water half an hour after food. Drink lukewarm water for better results and digestion.
These practices can keep your body free of toxins that obstruct nutrients from reaching cells and tissues thus affecting the skin and hair in the longer run.
3. Have a balanced diet and a balanced assortment of nutrients to prevent premature hair loss and early greying. As per Ayurveda, foods like white sesame seeds, fresh coconut, green vegetables, a whole grain-rich diet, dates and raisins, dahi (curd), the sprouted mixture of beans, nuts, and seeds, and healthy fats such as ghee or oil can be really beneficial. Use spices and herbs while cooking to improve digestion and detoxify your tissues.
Regular consumption of seasonal fruits especially citrus fruits also helps improve digestion and immunity for all age groups.
4. As per Ayurveda or even modern science, quality sleep is important for the well-being of our bodies. Improper or irregular sleeping pattern causes disturbance to our body clock. Sleep is important since the body repairs tissues and reorganizes systems while a human is asleep. It is beneficial to sleep at 10 PM and have your dinner two hours before bed. Lack of proper sleep affects the melatonin hormone in the body that is responsible for sleep and hair growth thus leading to hair loss.
5. Stress management plays an essential part in preventing hair loss in humans. Stress gives signals to the body to produce certain hormones and these hormones put the hair follicles in their resting phase that fall out suddenly while combing or washing your hair. A regular state of stress can lead to excessive hair loss, premature graying, dry, and lifeless appearance of hair. Herbal tea with any or more of Brahmi, mandookparni, ashwagandha, and jatamansi helps manage stress. You can also practice relaxing yoga and meditation to keep stress under control.
