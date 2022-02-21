Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome.
(Photo: iStock)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a painful and progressive condition that occurs due to the compression or squeezing of the median nerve passing through the wrist in the carpal tunnel.
A carpal tunnel is a narrow passageway on the palm side of the wrist where the median nerve is located. The median nerve allows the thumb, index, middle, and a part of the ring finger to feel.
This condition can affect both the hands, and anyone, irrespective of gender. Women, however, are three times more likely to suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome than men (US Office Department of Health and Human Services) because they have smaller wrists.
The condition generally affects older people between the ages of 45 and 64. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, carpal tunnel syndrome occurs due to inflammation or swelling in the carpal tunnel. Anything that irritates the median nerve in the carpal tunnel space may cause the condition.
A combination of risk factors contributes to the development of carpal tunnel syndrome. These conditions may not directly cause the condition but increase the risk or aggravate the condition. They include:
Inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis
Prolonged exposure to vibrating tools
Fracture or trauma to the wrist
Repetitive flexing of the wrist
Thyroid conditions
Fluid retention
Certain medications
Obesity
Menopause
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome include certain feelings in the wrist, like:
Burning sensation
Difficult to grasp an object
Difficult to form a fist
Feelings of swelling in the fingers
Weakness in the muscles of your hand
Numbing
Tingling
Early treatment and diagnosis are important for patients suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome as the median nerve may get severely damaged if left untreated. It might result in permanent numbness and weakness in the hands and wrist.
In order to make a diagnosis, the doctor may ask a few questions and carry out one or a few of these tests:
Your doctor may examine you physically to assess the condition of your hands, wrist, and shoulders.
They may test the strength of the muscles in your hand and wrist.
An X-ray scan may help to rule out other conditions such as injury fracture or arthritis.
Nerve conduction studies help to measure the impulses in your wrist; if they are slower than normal, you might be suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome.
Electromyography in which the electrical activity is measured in the muscles to know if there is any damage in the muscles controlling the median nerve.
Treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome depends on how chronic your symptoms are and if there is muscle weakness. An early diagnosis may help to treat the condition without a surgical method. According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, treatment options include:
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for pain relief.
Corticosteroid injections into the carpal tunnel to reduce inflammation.
Wrist splinting to hold your hands in a neutral position while you sleep at night.
If the condition does not react to any other treatments, surgery may be performed. In the procedure, the pressure on the median nerve is relieved by cutting the tissues pressing on the median nerve. The surgery may be either an open or endoscopic surgery.