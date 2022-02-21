Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a painful and progressive condition that occurs due to the compression or squeezing of the median nerve passing through the wrist in the carpal tunnel.

A carpal tunnel is a narrow passageway on the palm side of the wrist where the median nerve is located. The median nerve allows the thumb, index, middle, and a part of the ring finger to feel.

This condition can affect both the hands, and anyone, irrespective of gender. Women, however, are three times more likely to suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome than men (US Office Department of Health and Human Services) because they have smaller wrists.

The condition generally affects older people between the ages of 45 and 64. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome.