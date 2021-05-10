Battled Depression, Anxiety After 2008 Wrist Injury: Sania Mirza

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza battled depression after she had to pull out of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games due to a wrist injury.

The injury, which kept the six-time doubles Grand Slam winner out of competitive tennis for a year, affected her mental health as she says she was unable to 'come out of my room to even eat a meal for over a month'.

In an interview to YouTube channel, Mind Matters, Mirza said, "That day -- when I had to pull out of the 2008 Beijing Olympics because of a bad wrist injury -- I went into depression for 3-4 months. I remember crying for no reason. I mean, I used to be absolutely fine and then I would just burst into tears. I remember not coming out of my room to even eat a meal for over a month.