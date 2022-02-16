Dry Eye Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Dry eye syndrome is a condition in which your eyes are unable to maintain the sufficient levels of tears to lubricate your eyes or provide a certain level of moisture.

Tears cover the surface of the eyes and wash off dust, debris and micro-organisms that might enter the eye, damage the cornea and cause bacterial infections.

Dry eye syndrome can affect a person at any age even if they are healthy. However, it is more common in women and older people. Around 5 million people around the age of 50 suffer from dry eye syndrome in America (National Eye Syndrome).

The condition is only uncomfortable and does not cause any serious issues like loss of vision.

Let's know more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for dry eye syndrome.