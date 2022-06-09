‘Exciting, but Don't Overhype’: Experts Weigh In on New Cancer Killing Drug

Cancer killing drug Dostarlimab clinical trial : Explainer
(Photo: iStock/ altered by FIT)
What if cancer could be cured without risky surgeries, and painful procedures like chemotherapy?
A group of researchers may just have found the key to doing just that.
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that the drug, Dostarlimab – administered every three weeks for six months in patients with a subset of stage II and III rectal cancer – was able to make the tumour 'vanish' in all participants.
The findings of the study are remarkable, and open unprecedented possibilities as far as the future of cancer treatment is concerned.
But are we getting ahead of ourselves? The experts FIT spoke to say, yes.
Let's take a closer look at the study, and break down its findings.
The phase 2 study involved 12 select participants who were administered a treatment of dostarlimab, an anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by UK based pharmaceutical giant, GSK plc.
All 12 participants were patients of mismatch repair-deficient stage II or III rectal adenocarcinoma.
They were all given 1 dose of the drug, 3 times a week for 6 months.
All participants, have also undergone a follow-up at least 6 months after the treatment period, up to 25 months.
No evidence of tumour was detected in any of the 12 patients at these points, even after different types of extensive testing.
None of these patients received chemoradiotherapy or underwent surgery.
"The drug is a type of immunotherapy – known as an immune checkpoint inhibitor – it works through the immune system of the body," explains Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman, Medical and Haemato Oncology , Cancer Institute, Medanta Hospital Gurugram.
"We do not know if it will work for other cancers, apart from rectal cancer because testing and trials have not been done," he adds.
"(My) initial thoughts were that this was very exciting because without any radiation, surgery or chemotherapy, patients were getting cured. A deeper dive brings up questions," Dr Anil Heroor, Director-Advanced OncoSurgery Unit, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai tells FIT.
Small sample size
For one, the study only involved 12 participants. "This was a report of 12 cases, and not a clinical trial," says Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid.
"The result of this report is very encouraging, but only once a larger is done will the findings be validated," he adds.
Dr Anil Heroor holds a similar opinion.
"12 patients in the rectal cancer universe is not even a fraction. To give perspective, there are about 80,000 colorectal cancer patients in India alone being diagnosed with rectal cancer each year," he says.
Short follow up period
Dr Heroor also points out that the follow up time is not adequate to conclusively say the cancer was 'cured'.
"It is a very short follow-up. It’s about 25 months follow up at best, we’re not looking at 5 years or 10 years or a complete cure," he says.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Shubham Garg (IOSPL), Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, agrees, saying, "When we say that they haven't got any disease in one year, can we claim that the disease has been cured? People who are very optimistic will say yes, they have been cured."
"But as an oncologist we keep our fingers crossed that this has to be maintained for another two-three years to say that yes, they have been cured," he goes on.
"This is how any study begins," Dr Garg adds.
The study also involved a very specific subset of rectal cancer patients – those with mismatch repair-deficient stage II or III rectal adenocarcinoma.
Explaining this, Dr Anil Heroor, Director-Advanced OncoSurgery Unit, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, tells FIT, "There is a particular genetic abnormality in some tumours, MMR Deficiency – DNA Mismatch gene repair."
"This MMR deficiency forms about 5-10 percent of the entire rectal cancer universe," he adds.
"This is only a subset of cancer. This is just a group of patients. We cannot generalize. You can't say that you will no longer need the existing cancer treatments," adds Dr Shubham Garg.
Even if one does qualify for the drug, chances are you still may not be able to afford it.
In a country like India, the cost of drugs and treatments can really determine the scope of its impact, he adds.
Dr Garg adds to this, saying, "The alternative to this, the traditional treatment, is one-tenth of the price of this drug. So even if this drug was available in the market right now, none of use would be able to afford it."
However, Dr Garg also adds that the price is expected to come down with time, although it will be a long way off.
"Is it a step in the right direction? Yes. Am I excited by the news? Scientifically, yes," says Dr Heroor.
But, at the same time, let's keep our expectations in check, say experts.
We should also have the fine print in media and not just the headlines where we scream that we have a wonder drug or a miracle cure for Cancer.
Dr Garg speaks of similar cases of misplaced hope among his patients.
"Patients that come to us get misguided, saying 'I will not get surgery done, I will not get chemotherapy, I want to take such a drug'," he says.
"If I were to put it in one line, I would say this is molecular biology at its best. We, oncologists, are very happy," Dr Garg adds, reiterating, "but, let people not be misguided and think that now they don't need to undergo any treatment. So, my only request is, let's not hype it."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)