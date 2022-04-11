Prioritizing Women’s Health – Let’s Start With Elimination of Cervical Cancer

It is unfortunate that even today, globally, over 800 women lose their lives every day to pregnancy and childbirth, one in three experience physical or sexual violence; and mental health challenges such as depression are twice as common in women.

These are just a few examples of gendered imbalances in health. Such preexisting inequalities have only been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, the diversion of essential reproductive and sexual health services has led to devasting consequences for women, with an estimated additional 11,000 maternal deaths in 2020.

Nationwide lockdowns resulted in women shouldering increased unpaid care work, resulting in stress and mental health challenges. There remains much to do to ensure that women’s health is at the front and center, especially as we build back from the pandemic.