'Grateful That I Can See My Child Growing Up': Sonali Bendre on Beating Cancer

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonali Bendre has spoken at length about her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and spent several months in New York for treatment. After four years, the actor has returned to work as the judge of the reality show DID Li'l Masters.
In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Sonali opened up about her decision to resume work.
Sonali added that her husband Goldie has not just been supportive of her decision to return to work, he has actually been pushing her to do it sooner. She said, "He has been asking me to do this much earlier. He is like, ‘you are fine, your brain is so sharp, just get back’. He has been telling me, ‘you should get back to work’."