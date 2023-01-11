'Cabin Pressure to Dehydration': Can Long-Haul Flights Be Bad For Your Health?

Australia’s flagship airline Qantas Airways recently announced that it will start 'non-stop flights from Australia’s east coast to London' by late 2025.

Why should this be of interest to you? Because Qantas is proposing flights that will be in the air for over 19 hours non-stop. Currently, the longest flight to operate from India is an Air India aircraft from Bangalore to San Francisco – that flies non-stop for over 17 hours.

Experts point that these long-haul flights may have some repercussions on our health. Why is it a concern? FIT breaks it down.