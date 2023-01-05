Mid-Air Horror: Another Man Urinates on Woman on a Paris-Delhi Air India Flight

What about the incident 10 days ago?

A drunk man had allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on 26 November.

The Delhi police has identified the accused and said that the man lives in Mumbai but is a resident of a different state.

DCP Airport told The Quint that a case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) , and 510 (appearing in a public place, etc., in a state of intoxication, and causing annoyance to any person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 23 of aircraft rules was registered. It is to be noted that no arrest has been made yet.

The police said they have formed several teams to nab the accused, and he will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)