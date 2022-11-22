Why Has India Scrapped Air Suvidha — The Flight COVID Safety Form, And What Now?

Air Suvidha is "a contactless solution" by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health Family Welfare, facilitated by the Delhi Airport, for all international passengers travelling to India. It is, essentially, a self-declaration form for international passengers arriving in India.

The portal, which was launched in August 2020, was the means through which international passengers had to compulsorily submit details of their journey and COVID-19 vaccination or testing status.

Late in 2021, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread, the Union Health Ministry made it mandatory to submit details on the portal, including passengers’ 14-day travel histories and negative RT-PCR test reports, to map if the traveler was arriving from an ‘at-risk’ country.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers, including children of five years and above, had to get RT-PCR tests before boarding a flight back to India.