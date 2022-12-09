Genetic Testing: How Can It Help You Take Preventive Measures Against Diseases

If there's one new drug that everyone is talking about, then it's Lecanemab. Research, backed by experts, shows that the drug can potentially de-intensify or prevent the early onset of Alzheimer’s in people.

But did you know that there’s something called genetic testing that can help you find out if you’re at risk of developing any rare diseases? Like Chris Hemsworth did!

Marvel's Thor Hemsworth put spotlight on genetic testing earlier this month, when he revealed genetic testing showed he had two copies of the APOE-e4 gene, one of the known risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s.