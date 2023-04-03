Busting common myths about Yoga.
(Image: iStock)
In terms of practice, more than 300 million people worldwide regularly participate in yoga. Yoga, which directly translates as "Union" describes an inner state in which everything is experienced as a component of the self.
The Yogic system, which is frequently misunderstood as a form of physical exercise, is truly a collection of self-improvement tools intended to help one achieve this state of union.
Different people practice Yoga for different reasons. However, there are many myths that have developed in the discipline of Yoga over the years. Let us read about some common Yoga myths that everyone should be aware of.
Fact: Yoga is about mindful movement if we talk about the physical perspective. It is a mindset of presence and self-acceptance that is more emphasized towards exploring "how" than "what." Yoga is more than the current poses that everyone is following diligently. It is a comprehensive eight-limbed practice, which also involves ethics, breathwork, and meditation.
Fact: Yoga has nothing to with the gender of a person. There is no doubt that women follow Yoga more than men, but that has nothing to with it being a gender-specific activity. In fact, in ancient India Yoga has practiced exclusively by men. In nut-shell, Yoga can be practiced by both men and women equally.
Fact: According to Yoga experts, Yoga is not an exercise, instead it has a wide variety of dimensions attached to it. There is no doubt that Yoga offers you lots of health benefits and you might achieve flexibility but that is not the purpose of Yoga.
According to Sadhguru, founder and head of the Isha Foundation, "If you are doing yoga to burn calories or tone up your muscle, obviously you are doing improper yoga, there is no question about that. For abs, you can go to the gym. Yoga needs to be practiced in a very subtle, gentle way, not in a forceful muscle-building way, because this is not about exercise.
Fact: As stated above, Yoga is more about mindful movement than physical exercise. There may be people who feel relaxed and calm after practicing Yoga but that is not the primary purpose. In some people, Yoga may pose a negative effect and make them feel sad, anxious, and depressed. People may experience both positive as well as negative feelings while practicing Yoga.
Fact: Yoga has nothing to do with the age. It can be performed by both young as well as elderly people. According to experts, Yoga is advantageous for people of all age groups and body types. If practiced properly, Yoga can benefit and transform lives at 30, 40, 50, and beyond.
Fact: Since the history of Yoga is related to Hinduism, Yoga is often misunderstood as a religious practice. Yoga is coextensive with the science and is often considered as a science of self-realization. One of the primary goals of Yoga is to awaken the divinity within and your own innate potential.
Fact: One of the common myths about Yoga is that it every Yoga practice is same with little or no difference at all. However, this a wrong ideology among people. Yoga is composed of myriad movements and each practice has a particular significance.
