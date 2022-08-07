Bengaluru Mother Confesses to Murder, Tried Abandoning Child Once, Say Police

Balakrishna, however, did not report the incident to the police because it was apparent that his wife was not "able to handle the child." As per the child protection laws of the country, if the incidents of neglect and abandonment had been reported to the police, the child could have been taken into the state's care and placed in a rescue home.

The husband also stated that it was his mother who mainly cared for the child. "The child's grandmother, Kiran's mother, used to live with the couple till recently. She used to care for the child. But later, the grandmother left to live in a rented apartment," a police officer said.

Though Bharadwaj is a dentist, she had stopped practising medicine after childbirth, the police said. Balakrishna is a software engineer.