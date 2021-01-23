Autism Couldn’t Stop These Kids From Becoming Outstanding Artists

Intellectual disability is among most stigmatised disability in our country today. Over two lakh children suffer from intellectual disabilities in Delhi and NCR alone. Parents not only have to deal with the medical needs of their children but also the gazing eyes of society.

In 2002, our child, Aranya was diagnosed with autism, a neuro-developmental disorder take makes it difficult for a child to communicate verbally or interact socially. We had no clue how to deal with the situation. Our life changed dramatically.