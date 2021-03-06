Parenting A Child With Autism – A Mother’s Pandemic Diary

Mumbai-based Mugdha Kalra wears many hats. She is a daughter, a mother, and wife. She is also a television news presenter and writer. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed her to take on another role – a therapist for her son who is in the autism spectrum.

Speaking to The Quint, Kalra takes us on the journey of how she, along with her husband and their 10-year-old Madhav, beat the odds that were thrown at them during the COVID-induced lockdown.