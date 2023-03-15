Omega-3 Deficiency: Signs and Symptoms of Omega-3 Deficiency

A person must consume a balanced diet to stay healthy and the diet must have all nutrients in the right proportion including foods in the right ratio and combination. Omega-3 fatty are one of the essential nutrients for the body and people often overlook the need of the nutrient.

Research has shown that omega-3 fats help prevent heart disease, stroke, control lupus, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis. It also plays protective roles in cancer and other conditions. Omega-3 fats are a key family of polyunsaturated fats that are important component of your cell membranes. These nutrients are used by the body to signal molecules called eicosanoids, which help the immune, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems to work properly.

Deficiency of omega-3 means your body is not getting enough omega-3 fats and it increases the risk of negative effects on the body. Let's know the signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency to know if you are deficient of the nutrient.