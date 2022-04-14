Try This Natural Ayurveda Summer Platter Recipe To Fight The Heat

Summer brings in heat, thirst, lethargy, and fatigue. It is a time to beat the heat, be hydrated and cool. When temperatures rise body heat increases and we crave for cool drinks and lose appetite as digestion becomes sluggish.

Ancient food wisdom recommends a diet based on seasons. However, with commercialisation and marketing, our diets have deviated towards food with empty calories with no nutritional value. In the summers, drinking chemical-laden cool drinks with artificial colours and preservatives is a trend.

However, if we introspect the foods our parents or grandparents ate in summer, we discover so many healthy options that are light and healthy.