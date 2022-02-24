ADVERTISEMENT

'When I Realised I Am 36 Going on 56': From Metabolic Age, to Sattvic Recipes

You may look your age or even younger but is your body of the same age? Abira found out some shocking numbers

It's been two years since the world was turned upside down thanks to the pandemic. From working to vacations, the pandemic has redefined just about everything. As I juggle between work, household chores, managing a toddler, getting away for vacations as and when I feel like, snatching some me time, feels like a dream. So when I got a chance to get away, I grabbed it with both hands.

Except, health or wellness holidays, come with their own bit of reality checks.

I was going to head to a wellness spa and rediscover myself, right? But the doctors and specialists there opened my eyes up to how much I had neglected my health.

What is my Metabolic Age? Wait for it... 

My first stop was to meet Dr Arun Pillai, Director Spa & Wellness, Dharana at Shillim, who did a full test on me to find out my stress levels, metabolic age, fat and water content in my body, toxic levels in my body.

Metabolic age refers to your basal metabolic rate - meaning the number of calories your body burns at rest, compared to others in your age group at a population level.

I was in for a shock: I am 36 years old but my metabolic age was closer to that of a 56 years old.

In Ayurveda, there is a natural solution of every dosha. He gave me a diet plan based on Sattvic food. Sattvic food refers to foods that increase energy, happiness, calm, and mental clarity.

I met a chef who introduced me to simple sattvic diet and I am going to share a recipe with you guys. So watch the video and read on:

Recipe: Kapalanga Thoran

Ingredients:

  • 50GM BLANCHED GREEN PAPAYA

  • CURRY LEAVES

  • 1TSP MUSTARD SEEDS

  • 10GM YELLOW MOONG DAL

  • 20GM OF SOAKED MOONG DAL

  • 5GM GRATED COCONUT

  • 1TSP GRATED GINGER

  • 1 CHOPPED ONION

  • SALT TO TASTE

  • PINCH OF PEPPER

  • CORIANDER LEAVES

  • MINT LEAVES

  • FEW DROPS OF LEMON

  • 1 GREEN CHILLI

RECIPE

  • Heat coconut oil in a pan

  • Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves

    Now add

  • Chopped onions

  • Green chilies

  • Grated ginger

  • Yellow moong dal

  • Soaked moong dal

  • Blanched papaya

  • Sauté it for a minute or so

  • Add coriander leaves and grated coconut and mix it well

  • Switch off the heat before adding few drops of lemon juice

