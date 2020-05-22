A crowd looted mangoes worth about Rs 30,000 when a vendor left his crates unattended in Delhi's Jagatpuri area. The entire incident was caught on video where people can be seen stopping their two wheelers beside the crates of mangoes and sprinting away with many mangoes. People can even be heard shouting out to others asking them to grab a few.Crisis Looms Over Small Businesses Amid Lockdown: What Lies Ahead?The mangoes belonged to a fruit vendor named Chhote, reported NDTV. After a fight broke out near a school in the area, a group of men allegedly came up to the vendor and asked him to move his cart. While he moved his cart, by standers took advantage of the situation by pouncing on the mangoes that were left behind.There were 15 crates of mangoes worth Rs 30,000 and everything was reportedly taken. In the video, a traffic hold up can be seen taking place on the street as people park their vehicles in a rush to steal the fruits.The fruit vendor has filed a complaint with the police, but no action has been taken yet, reported NDTV.At a time when the COVID-19 lockdown has caused massive losses to businesses, putting especially small businessmen and vendors out of business, this cruel act not just violates the law but is inhuman.COVID-19 Lockdown: Businesses Seek Govt Intervention to Survive We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.