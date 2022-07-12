Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

According to doctors at Mayo Clinic, apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries as a treatment for cough and infections. It has several other benefits as well that we will discuss in detail.

Apple cider vinegar is prepared by double fermentation; apples are mixed with yeast, sugar, and other carbohydrates. It takes a few weeks for the yeast and natural bacteria to convert the mixture into alcohol, and then in the second stage of fermentation, alcohol is converted into acetic acid, which is what is known as apple cider vinegar.

Various companies sell apple cider vinegar, but make sure you check and buy the most natural one with more bacteria and yeast. The cloudy accumulation that you see at the bottom is that of the healthy ingredients. Let's learn more about the benefits of apple cider vinegar.