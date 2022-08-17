'Women Are Easier to Work With, Male Insecurity is Much More': Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap's next directorial 'Dobaaraa' is all set to be released on 19 August.
In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap opened up about his experience working with both male and female actors. The male actors, he notes, become insecure with time. And they trusted him less. However, he highlighted that the same cannot be said about female actors.
Anurag who is gearing up for the release of his next film Dobaaraa opened up about his experience working with Taapsee Pannu as well.
In his interview with The Indian Express, he said, “Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more. I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust. When male actors are new, they give you all the trust but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change, with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same.”
He also opened up about his experience working with Taapsee, he said, “She pushes me a lot. I get away with a lot of things sometimes, I can get very lazy. But she does not let me be lazy because she herself is not. While we were shooting Dobaaraa, she would wake up at 5 am, practice cricket for Shabaash Mithu for two hours and then shoot 12 hours for Dobaara. She questions you, which irritates you a lot. She keeps needling till she gets an answer. So somehow I become a better version of myself."
His film Dobaaraa is all set to released on 19 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.