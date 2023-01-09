As Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi; Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes
"Delhi fog literally hiding all the "happiness and prosperity" from the new year wishes," wrote a user
As Northern India, including Delhi, grapple with extreme cold temperatures, the weather continues to take a toll on the residents. Now with the severe fog that has engulfed the city, #delhifog has taken over Twitter.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the fog might continue for the next few days - hampering the visibility on roads, but at least it hasn't impacted people's sense of humour.
Many Twitter users shared their hilarious takes on the cold weather and fog. One user compared the current Delhi weather to a client's brief. She wrote, "Delhi's early morning view today was as clear as client's briefs."
While another user shared a still from Koi.. Mil Gaya describing the (in)visibility on the road.
Here are some more funny reactions to Delhi fog. Check here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Delhi Fog Cold Wave Delhi Cold Wave
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.