5 Collagen-Boosting Foods for Your Body

Collagen is a protein responsible for skin structure, suppleness, and flexibility. There are various types of collagen, but the main types of collagen include – type 1, 2, and 3. According to PubMed, as a person gets older, the body produces less collagen in the skin, thus causing wrinkles and thinning skin that are consequences of old age.
These problems lead to the popularisation of collagen supplements. But, are these collagen pills and powders the best cure? The collagen rich foods are better than the supplements since they can be digested well, the body’s ability to use a nutrient degrades with the use of supplements.
Diet with collagen-rich foods help boost collagen production and help in building blocks required in meeting the skin goals. Here is a list of foods you can include in your diet too.
You can pick your favorite berries among blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries. These fruits are rich in vitamin C and nutrients that help the body build collagen. A diet rich in vitamin C is essential because our body doesn't make it naturally.
One cup of strawberries consists of 150 percent of your daily target for vitamin C while one of cup of raspberries or blackberries contain 50 percent of your daily vitamin C goal. Moreover, research has proved that vitamin C has its own skin health benefits like better skin appearance, and fewer wrinkles.
Another tasty, healthy and easy way to include vitamin C to our diet is broccoli. One cup of cooked or raw broccoli contains a full day's dose of vitamin C, a nutrient essential for building collagen. Vitamin C is also required to synthesise collagen and it is advisable to avoid the consumption of collagen-rich food or collagen supplement with them.
Fish collagen is concentrated in the bones, skin, and scales. So, if you are someone who likes fish, choose a fish which will be eaten whole or maximum. Sardine is one such fish that can be eaten in its whole form. Salmon fillets can be eaten with the skin on and that can help get a little collagen boost too.
Research has claimed that marine collagen is one of the most easily absorbed collagen. So you can include fish in the form of a tuna sandwich or dinnertime salmon can certainly add to your collagen intake. Just remember that the flesh of fish contains less collagen than other parts.
Collagen is a protein found in high quantities in mammals. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise when collagen is found in various types of protein-rich meat like beef and chicken.
Moreover, meat sources like bone or connective tissue ( ribeye steak or chicken wings) are richer in collagen because it is the main component of said tissues.
According to the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging, chicken neck and cartilage can also be used to treat arthritis due to its abundance of collagen.
Collagen is a naturally occurring component in the shells and whites of eggs. Egg whites contain 18 amino acids and all nine essential amino acids.
Moreover, the type of collagen present in egg whites contains glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, hyaluronic acid, and various other amino acids, which are essential for collagen production.
Research claims that these substances help build connective tissues, heal wounds, increase muscle mass and reduce problems of pain or stiffness. Eggshell membranes also have positive effects on reducing skin ageing and protecting the skin against UVB radiation.
