5 Collagen-Boosting Foods for Your Body

Collagen is a protein responsible for skin structure, suppleness, and flexibility. There are various types of collagen, but the main types of collagen include – type 1, 2, and 3. According to PubMed, as a person gets older, the body produces less collagen in the skin, thus causing wrinkles and thinning skin that are consequences of old age.

These problems lead to the popularisation of collagen supplements. But, are these collagen pills and powders the best cure? The collagen rich foods are better than the supplements since they can be digested well, the body’s ability to use a nutrient degrades with the use of supplements.

Diet with collagen-rich foods help boost collagen production and help in building blocks required in meeting the skin goals. Here is a list of foods you can include in your diet too.