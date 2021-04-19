No, Having Raw Onions And Salt Cannot Cure Coronavirus

The claim that is going viral on the internet has a caption in Hindi that read, “सेंधा नमक के साथ कच्ची प्याज छीलकर खाने से 15 मिनिट बाद लोग पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हो रहे हैं। खा लेने में भी क्या बुराई है आडियो सुने |”

[Translation: If one eats peeled raw onion with rock salt, people will turn negative from positive after 15 minutes. Listen to it, there is no harm in eating it.]

The claim was also sent to us on WhatsApp in the form of an audio file. We also found that a similar claim was viral in 2020 as well. More such posts on Facebook can be found here and here.