No, Moderate Consumption of Alcohol Does Not Have Any Health Benefits: New Study

Low to moderate consumption of alcohol on a daily basis does not have any health benefits, a new study has found.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Victoria in Canada and published in the journal of Jama Open Network, combined and reviewed data from 107 studies, including more than 4.8 million participants.

Contrary to previous research, this study concluded that not only is there no health benefit to alcohol consumption, but also that higher consumption could lead to an increased risk of death. It also found that women are more susceptible to the effects of alcohol than men.

The findings of the study stated,