Bacterial Cases at AIIMS Not Linked To China's Pneumonia Surge: Health Ministry

What’s happening in China? China reported a surge in the “incidence of respiratory diseases” in early November. Cases of clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia emerged in children.

But Chinese health authorities told the World Health Organization on 24 November that no unusual or novel pathogen had been detected, and there was no unusual disease linked to the surge in pneumonia cases.

The WHO also said that the cases were driven by Mycoplasma Pneumoniae, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, adenovirus, and influenza, which “usually thrive in this season.”

What else? The ministry has said, “The Union Health Ministry is in touch with state health authorities and is keeping a close watch on the situation on an everyday basis.”