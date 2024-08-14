7 Health Benefits of Pomelo

advertisement
Health Benefits of Pomelo: Pomelo is a citrus fruit that is not only rich in flavor but also has significant health benefits. It is a good source of fiber, potassium, copper, and Vitamin C, making it an ideal addition to a healthy diet. Pomelo is shaped like a teardrop and has green or yellow flesh and a thick, pale rind. It is a close relative of grapefruit, but it is slightly sweeter and has a more pronounced flavor.
One pomelo fruit contains several days’ worth of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. It is also rich in other vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. These nutrients provide a number of health advantages, including strengthening the immune system, reducing the risk of cancer, and improving gut health. Let us read about some of the amazing health benefits of pomelo below.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of pomelo.
1. Promotes Weight Loss: Pomelo may help to lose weight due to its high fiber content and low calories, which can make you feel full for longer on fewer calories. The benefits of eating pomelo are great. It may be beneficial for weight loss because it reduces the body's calorie intake and increases the intake of fiber and protein.
2. Improves Heart Health: Pomelo has been known to improve heart health. Most of the heart disease are caused due to an increased levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood and pomelos can reduce the levels of these blood fats. As per a study conducted on rats, supplementing with concentrated pomelo extract can decline the levels of harmful cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood significantly. The reduction in cholesterol happens because pomelo decreases the absorption of these blood fats in the body. However, further research in humans is needed to discover the exact co-relation between pomelo and heart health.
3. Anti-aging Properties: Pomelo is a citrus fruits that is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C. The high antioxidant content of pomelo has been found to promote anti-aging effects. Free radicals produced in the body may cause many health issues, including skin problems. Antioxidants prevent the formation of free radicals and therefore help to maintain a youthful appearance by slowing down the ageing process.
Pomelo also decreases the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are caused by high blood sugar levels. AGEs can contribute to the ageing process by causing skin discoloration, poor circulation, vision and kidney problems, especially in people with type 2 diabetes.
Additionally, essential oil from the peel of pomelo is rich in antioxidants and can decrease melanin production in the skin, which can help in preventing skin discoloration and sunspots.
4. Improves Digestive Health: Pomelo is rich in fiber. Each serving of pomelo contains 6 grams of fiber and fulfils almost a quarter of daily fiber intake. Fiber aids in digestion and prevents constipation by helping the stools to move out of the system smoothly.
5. Rich in Antioxidants: Antioxidants play a critical role in our body. They prevent the formation of fee radicals, which are harmful to cells and create a state of oxidative stress in the body. Like other citrus fruits, pomelo is rich in oxidants, especially naringenin and naringin. In addition, pomelo also contains antioxidant lycopene, commonly found in tomatoes.
6. Prevents Inflammation: Pomelo is a delicious and nutritious fruit that has anti-inflammatory properties due to its high antioxidant content. Inflammation in the body may lead to several chronic diseases, including cancer. Therefore, it is recommended to consume fruits like pomelo that are rich in antioxidants to prevent inflammation and the associated health problems.
7. Prevents Diabetes: Pomelos are one of the most beneficial fruits for diabetes. They are rich in naringenin, which is known to have anti-diabetic properties. Studies show that naringenin can improve insulin sensitivity and increase cellular glucose uptake, which can help lower blood sugar levels. Therefore, eating more citrus fruits like pomelo is a simple and effective way to prevent diabetes.
