7 Health Benefits of Pomelo

Following are some of the impressive health benefits of pomelo.

1. Promotes Weight Loss: Pomelo may help to lose weight due to its high fiber content and low calories, which can make you feel full for longer on fewer calories. The benefits of eating pomelo are great. It may be beneficial for weight loss because it reduces the body's calorie intake and increases the intake of fiber and protein.

2. Improves Heart Health: Pomelo has been known to improve heart health. Most of the heart disease are caused due to an increased levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood and pomelos can reduce the levels of these blood fats. As per a study conducted on rats, supplementing with concentrated pomelo extract can decline the levels of harmful cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood significantly. The reduction in cholesterol happens because pomelo decreases the absorption of these blood fats in the body. However, further research in humans is needed to discover the exact co-relation between pomelo and heart health.