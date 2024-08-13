7 Health Benefits of Dried Apricots

Health Benefits of Apricots: Apricots also known as Khubani are small, sweet, and vibrant dry fruits that are known for their nutritional value. In addition to their numerous health benefits, dried apricots are also a great way to add flavor and variety to everyday meals. They have been traditionally used in making desserts, drinks, squashes and jellies.

Dried apricots are made by sun drying the Armenian plums that grow on the apricot tree known as Prunus armeniaca. They are rich in many essential vitamins and minerals. Dried apricots are loaded with Vitamin A, which is important for healthy vision, good skin, strong immunity, and overall well-being. Let us read about some of the amazing health benefits of dried apricots below.