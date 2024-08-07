7 Health Benefits of Tomatoes

Health Benefits of Tomatoes: Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) is a popular fruit that belongs to the nightshade family native to South America. It is rich in many nutrients, such as vitamin C, potassium, and folate, and therefore serves several health benefits.

Tomatoes are usually red when they are mature, but they can also be yellow, orange, green, and purple. This is due to the fact that they contain the lycopene pigment, which gives them their bright red color. Lycopene has also been linked to numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer.

In addition to nutrients, tomatoes are also rich in fiber, which enhances the functioning of digestive system. Let us read in detail below about some of the surprising health benefits of tomatoes.