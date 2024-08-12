7 Health Benefits of Star Fruit (Carambola)

Health Benefits of Star Fruit: Star fruit (Averrhoa carambola) is a famous fruit in many parts of the world. It is sweet and sour in flavor and has the shape of a five-point star. This fruit has mainly two colors - yellow or green, and its flesh is edible.

Star fruit, also known as Carambola has usually two main types - one is smaller and sour, and the other is larger and sweeter. Although, the nutritional and medical benefits of star fruit are still being investigated, there is evidence suggesting the fruit has antioxidant, hypoglycemic, hypotensive, hypocholesterolemic, anti‐inflammatory, anti‐infective, and antitumor properties.

It is important to note that star fruit is a low-calorie snack. It is also a good source of fiber and vitamin C. However, people with kidney issues or those who are taking certain medications should consult their doctor before consuming star fruit.