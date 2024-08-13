7 Health Benefits of Kiwano (Horned Melon)

Health Benefits of Kiwano: Kiwano melon or Cucumis metuliferus is a tropical fruit that grows in the central and southern parts of Africa. It has a thick outer skin that is bright orange in color and covered with small spiny projections called horns. The inside of the fruit is gelatinous, lime-green, or yellow, and contains a multitude of edible seeds. Other names of this exotic fruit are horned melon, jelly melon, and African horned cucumber.

Although kiwano melon is not a common fruit, it is rich in essential vitamins and minerals and may be beneficial to human health. The fruit is low in calories and water-rich, and contains antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin A, zinc, and lutein. The seeds also contain organic forms of Vitamin E, which are known as a-tocopherol and β-tocopherol. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of Kiwano below.