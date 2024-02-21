7 Health Benefits Of Fish

1. Lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes

Heart attacks and strokes are the two most common causes of premature death in the world. Fish is considered one of the most heart-healthy foods to eat. People who eat fish regularly have a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death from heart disease. According to research, those who regularly eat one or more servings of fish per week have a 15% lower risk of heart disease. Fatty types of fish are considered even more beneficial for heart health due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content.

2. Contains nutrients essential during development

Omega-3 fatty acids contained in fish are essential for growth and development. The omega-3 fat docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is especially important for brain and eye development. Hence fish is often recommended to pregnant and breastfeeding women so that they eat enough omega-3 fatty acids. But fish that are high in mercury are linked to brain developmental problems. Thus, pregnant women should only eat low-mercury fish.

3. Boosts brain health

The brain function often declines with aging. While mild mental decline is normal, serious neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer’s disease also exist. People who eat more fish have slower rates of mental decline. People who eat fish every week have more gray matter that regulates emotion and memory.

4. Prevents depression

Depression is a common mental condition. It is characterized by low mood, sadness, decreased energy, and loss of interest in life and activities. Depression is currently one of the world’s biggest health problems. People who eat fish regularly are much less likely to become depressed. Omega-3 fatty acids contained in fish help fight depression and significantly increase the effectiveness of antidepressant medications. Fish also aid other mental conditions, such as bipolar disorder.