1. Stroke

Meat causes blockages in blood vessels, and it leads to strokes. Consumption of red meat in particular is said to increase the risk of an ischemic stroke by 47 percent. So it is recommended to have a clear mind and eat plants.

2. Diabetes

Meat is one of the most well-established dietary risk factors for diabetes. Even the modest consumption of red or processed meat significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, an illness that causes debilitating health problems, which include blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, and strokes.

3. Obesity

Meat contributes to obesity prevalence worldwide to the same extent as sugar. The research found that meat protein is digested later than fats and carbohydrates, making the energy we receive from protein a surplus. The surplus is converted and stored as fat in the human body.

4. Harmful Cholesterol

Harmful cholesterol leads to clogged arteries and heart disease, but since it is only found in animal-based foods, a vegan diet contains zero cholesterol. Harmful cholesterol means an increase in LDL levels and a reduction in HDL levels.

5. Cancer

According to research higher intake of red meat increases the risk of stomach cancer by 70% while processed red meat increases it by 80% over those that shunned meats. Consumption of processed red meat is associated with developing cancers of the head and neck. The risk increases by as much as 50% compared to the low or non-meat eaters studied.