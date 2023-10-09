7 Health Benefits of Carrots

1. Promotes Healthy Eyes- Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a compound that your body changes into vitamin A, which helps keep eyes healthy. Beta-carotene also helps protect your eyes from the sun and lowers your chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Yellow carrots contain lutein, which is also good for your eyes and also helps with or prevent age-related macular degeneration that leads to vision loss.

2. Lowers the risk of Cancer- There are two main types of antioxidants contained in carrots namely carotenoids and anthocyanins, that help fight off harmful free radicals in the body and that prevent cancer. Carotenoids give carrots their orange and yellow colors, while anthocyanins are responsible for red and purple color.

3. Promotes Heart Health- The antioxidants in carrots are also good for your heart and the potassium in carrots helps keep your blood pressure in check. Carrots also have fiber, which can help you stay at a healthy weight and lower your chances of heart disease. Red carrots also have lycopene, which helps prevent heart disease.

4. Balances Blood Sugar Level- Carrots have a high content of sugar compared to other vegetables and do have anti-diabetic properties. People who have lower levels of carotenoids, contained in oranges, are said to have higher blood sugar levels and higher fasting levels of insulin, suggesting that carotenoids help in the management of diabetes.

5. Helps Manage Healthy Weight- Carrots are not only rich in fiber but also are chock-full of water, a carrot is 88% water. Hence, this combination boosts fullness. Carrots, unlike other vegetables, have been associated with lower body mass index and lower rates of obesity. Carrots are also low in calories.

6. Helps Regulate Blood Pressure- Carrots are high in potassium which plays a key role in regulating blood pressure. This potassium contained in carrots balances sodium levels and helps sweep excess sodium and fluid out of the body, which takes the pressure off the heart, making carrots a good choice for the de-bloating process after consuming too much salty food.

7. Promotes Healthy Immunity- Carrots contain two vitamins that are beneficial to the immune system namely vitamin C and vitamin A. The vitamin C in carrots helps to keep your immune system healthy whereas the vitamin A supports the immune system by playing an important role in forming and protecting mucous membranes. Mucous membranes act as barriers to keep germs out of the body and also make up the lining of the respiratory, digestive, and urogenital tracts.