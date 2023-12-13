7 Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts

cashew nuts benefits
(Image: iStock)
Cashews are kidney-shaped seeds sourced from the cashew tree a tropical tree native to Brazil but is now cultivated in various warm climates across the world. Raw cashews are widely sold, but they are truly not safe to eat, as they contain a substance known as urushiol, found in poison ivy. Urushiol is toxic, and contact with it can trigger a skin reaction in some people. Cashew kernels are cooked in processing to remove this toxic liquid, and the final product is sold as “raw”.
Although they are commonly referred to as tree nuts, and nutritionally are comparable to them, cashews are seeds. They are rich in nutrients and beneficial plant compounds and are an easy addition to many dishes. Like most nuts, cashews also help to improve your overall health. They are linked to benefits like weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and a healthier heart.
1. Promotes Heart Health- Cashew nuts are a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that help in lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels which reduces the risk of heart diseases. They are also rich in antioxidants, magnesium, and potassium, which promote heart health. Consuming soaked nuts benefits your heart health.
2. Supports Bone Health- Cashews are a rich source of magnesium, which is vital for bone health. Eating cashews can be beneficial if you are suffering from bone or joint ailments. Cashews are also rich in magnesium which works with calcium and vitamin D to keep your bones strong and healthy. Eating cashew is good for health because Vitamin K in cashews help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
3. Boosts Immunity- Zinc, copper, and vitamin E are a few of the minerals present in cashews that help maintain a strong immune system. The immune cells require the minerals zinc and copper to grow and function. Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, shields the cells from harm and reduces oxidative stress and inflammation. Reap cashew benefits from a balanced diet that includes cashews for a stronger immune system.
4. Helps in Weight Management- Being a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, cashews are good for weight management. The healthy fats and nutrients contained in cashew nuts keep you full for longer and reduce hunger pangs. Cashew nuts are heavy in calories, therefore it is important to eat them in moderation.
5. Improves Brain Function- Cashew nuts are rich in magnesium, vitamin E, and antioxidants that help with brain function. Vitamin E in cashews improves the cognitive function of the brain and prevents age-related cognitive decline. Magnesium, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats in cashews also help enhance cognition and memory. Maintaining brain health is one of the important benefits of consuming cashew nuts.
6. Reduces Inflammation- Cashew nuts are rich in Vitamin E which is a potent antioxidant. It helps to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Cashew nuts also help lower the risk of chronic diseases like sore teeth, ringworm, scurvy, leprosy, warts, and elephantiasis. Cashews are high in magnesium which also helps in reducing inflammation.
7. Improves Digestion- Cashew nuts being high in fiber content help in improved digestion by reducing constipation and improving regular bowel movements. Prebiotics, present in cashews, are a class of fiber that aids in the development of good gut flora. Cashew nuts should be consumed in moderation, as consuming too much fiber can be uncomfortable for the digestive system.
