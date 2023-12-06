7 Benefits Of Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from sesame seeds, which is commonly used as a cooking oil in Chinese, Japanese, and Middle Eastern cuisines. Sesame oil has a nutty flavor and is considered a healthier alternative to many other cooking oils because of its various health benefits.

Sesame seeds belong to the Pedaliaceae family. They are high in proteins, B vitamins, and antioxidants.

Sesame oil is a rich source of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and natural bioactive compounds like sesamin, sesamolin, and tocopherol. Sesame seeds contain 45 to 50% edible oil and are used for culinary purposes. This is the reason, why sesame is also known as the “Queen of oilseeds”. It is also known as gingelly, Til, and benne seed.