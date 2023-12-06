7 Benefits Of Sesame Oil

sesame oil benefits
(Image: iStock)
Sesame oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from sesame seeds, which is commonly used as a cooking oil in Chinese, Japanese, and Middle Eastern cuisines. Sesame oil has a nutty flavor and is considered a healthier alternative to many other cooking oils because of its various health benefits.
Sesame seeds belong to the Pedaliaceae family. They are high in proteins, B vitamins, and antioxidants.
Sesame oil is a rich source of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and natural bioactive compounds like sesamin, sesamolin, and tocopherol. Sesame seeds contain 45 to 50% edible oil and are used for culinary purposes. This is the reason, why sesame is also known as the “Queen of oilseeds”. It is also known as gingelly, Til, and benne seed.
1. Protects From Oxidative Stress- Sesame oil contains natural antioxidants like vitamin E, sesamin, and sesamolin which prove to be good for the human body as it helps reduce oxidative stress. The oxidative stress in the body is responsible for chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and degenerative diseases. Sesame oil helps reduce oxidative stress due to its antioxidant properties.
2. Protects From Heart Diseases- Sesame oil contains polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) which show anti-arrhythmic activity. It helps to reduce blood cholesterol and dilate the blood vessels. It also prevents atherosclerosis (deposition of fats in the blood vessels) by lowering blood cholesterol. The anti-inflammatory property of sesame oil helps prevent heart problems and keeps the heart healthy.
3. Prevents Skin Problems- Sesame oil is being used traditionally for various ailments and it also helps in healing skin burns. In addition, sesame oil also has excellent emollient properties and hence is used as a massage oil. The application of sesame oil to the skin also helps the healing of some skin diseases. In addition, the natural antibacterial property of sesame oil helps fight against bacteria that cause skin infections.
4. Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels- Sesame oil shows hypoglycemic properties in humans. The hypoglycemic property helps manage blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. Diabetes is a severe medical illness that requires strict adherence to a doctor’s advice. Hence it is recommended to consult a doctor before using sesame oil for its properties against diabetes.
5. For Stomach Problems- Consumption of sesame oil helps avoid constipation by facilitating bowel movement and lubricating the intestine. It also aids digestion by nourishing the good bacteria of the intestine. Sesame oil also shows preventive activities against intestinal worms like e Ascaris and tapeworms.
6. Promotes Healthy Bones- Sesame oil helps ease the discomfort and inflammation associated with arthritis. It contains vitamin K which improves bone health. Sesame oil effectively helps in the treatment of arthritis as well.
7. Protection Against UV Rays- Sesame oil protects against damage from UV rays, which harm your skin. This effect of sesame oil is largely due to its high antioxidant content. Sesame oil resists 30% of UV rays, compared to other oils, such as coconut, peanut, and olive oils, which can resist only 20%. Sesame oil also proves to be a good natural sunscreen and has a natural SPF.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)