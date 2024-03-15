7 Health Benefits Of Ajwa Dates

Benefits of Ajwa Dates
Dates are the sweet fruit of the date palm tree, which are popular worldwide as a superfood. Dates are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and fiber that provide multiple health benefits for the human body and mind. Dates are one of the most versatile foods, that can be consumed fresh as they are picked from palm trees, or dried and preserved for a considerable amount of time.
There are more than 600 varieties of dates with different shapes and flavors, but the Ajwa date variety is exceptionally prominent throughout the world. Ajwa date is a celebrated assortment of dates, which is grown exclusively in Medina, Saudi Arabia. It ranges from a dark brown to almost black color, these dates are delightfully soft and fruity with a prune-like taste and tend to be of a dry variety.
1. Promotes Healthy Heart – Regular intake of Ajwa dates stops the blood vessels from constricting, and also strengthens the heart improving the heart function. Ajwa dates are beneficial for the heart because of the mere fact that it contains Vitamin B which assumes an imperative role in the removal of harmful levels of homocysteine in blood. The magnesium in Ajwa dates helps in maintaining the heart’s rhythm.
2. Helps Attain Healthy Bones and Teeth – Ajwa dates are rich source of calcium and phosphorus which in turn helps to keep the bones and teeth in sound health. The health benefits of Ajwa dates include overcoming calcium deficiency. The significant amounts of minerals present in Ajwa dates make it a superfood for strengthening bones and fighting off painful ailments.
3. Helps Manage Diabetes – Ajwa dates contain large amounts of natural sugars, like glucose, fructose, and sucrose, which immediately boost energy levels. Ajwa dates prove to be beneficial for people who are suffering from diabetes due to its low Glycemic Index, which means eating Ajwa dates does not result in a significant increase in blood sugar.
4. Boosts the immune system – Ajwa dates are said to be an excellent antioxidant source. Selenium and other essential nutrients that these dates contain also help to prevent cancer from occurring. It is recommended to include Ajwa dates in your daily diet as it aid the body to correct the functioning of the immune system. It also helps to fight off various infections and strengthens the body’s immunity.
5. Promotes Healthy Pregnancy – Ajwa dates are perceived to be beneficial for the health of pregnant women. Regular intake of Ajwa dates during pregnancy activates the womb muscles and helps in the womb's movement at the time of delivery. Ajwa dates also help to minimize post-natal bleeding.
