7 Foods That Can Improve Eyesight Naturally

The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS) published in 2001 suggested that certain nutrients like zinc, copper, vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta carotene help reduce the risk of age-related decline in eye health and the variations also include omega-3 fatty acids, zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta carotene.

According to Healthline, research proves that omega-3 fatty acids, copper, lutein, and zeaxanthin are essential for eye health. Let's have a look at the list of nutrient-rich foods to boost eye health.