5 Health Benefits Of Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet benefits
(Image: iStock)
The Mediterranean diet includes various traditional fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, seafood, olive oil, and a glass of wine from countries surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Spain, Southern France, Italy, and Portugal.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes real food, sustainability, and longevity without a specific focus on losing weight. The main component of the Mediterranean diet includes –daily consumption of a high amount of vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, whole grain, and olive oil, weekly intake of fish, eggs, and poultry food, frequent consumption of dairy products such as yogurt and cheese, limited intake of red meat, refined sugar, and drinking of water and red wine.
If you don't already drink, don't start drinking, and let's have a look at the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.
Boosts Mental Health- Mediterranean diet have more than just the physical benefits. According to research, people who followed the Mediterranean diet reported better quality of life than the group that received befriending therapy. The reasons for these results are foods like fresh fruits and vegetables which contain vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which help boost brain functioning. Fiber regulates blood pressure, which may aid in reducing anxiety and depression. The Mediterranean diet is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that may boost mood, lower inflammation, and improves gut health.
Promotes Better Sleep- According to the research, the more people adhere to a Mediterranean diet, the more likely they are to get longer and better sleep. The food emphasized and de-emphasized in the Mediterranean diet plays an important role as the diet contains low-processed foods and refined carbohydrates and is a rich source of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats like fish. A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids has been proven to improve sleep.
Helps Reduce Inflammation- The Mediterranean diet includes high in plant-based foods, whole grains, and healthy fats which help reduce inflammation in the body. Mediterranean diet has the potential to improve the gut microbiome and inflammation related to diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Mediterranean diet has anti-inflammatory effects due to the presence of antioxidants and other anti-inflammatory compounds in plant-based foods
Reduces the Risk of Dementia- According to research, people who follow the Mediterranean diet more closely have lower dementia risk since the Mediterranean diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish, and low in red meat and saturated fats that help protect the brain from cognitive decline.
Reduces the Risk of Cancer- The Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of getting some cancers. Studies suggest that a Mediterranean diet improves our immunity to fight against cancers more likely breast cancer and colon cancer, and also prevent cancer-related deaths.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)